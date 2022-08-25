Christopher “Bobak” Sanchez Aflleje, of Malesso, died August 14 at the age of 29. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence at #416 E. Chalan Kanton Tasi, Malesso. Last respects will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. September 2 at #416 E. Chalan Kanton Tasi, Malesso. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso, followed by interment at Merizo Community Catholic Cemtery.

