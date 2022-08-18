Christopher Sanchez Aflleje

Christopher “Bobak” Sanchez Aflleje, of Malesso, died August 14 at the age of 29. Rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence at #416 E. Chalan Kanton Tasi, Malesso. Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.

