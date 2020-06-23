Christopher Wayne San Nicolas, of Mangilao, formerly of Talofofo died June 9 at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon on June 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

