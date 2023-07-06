Chumiko Paulus, of Yigo, originally from Chuuk, passed away July 2 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

