Cindy “Cin” Ann Manibusan Attao, of Chalan Pago, died on Feb. 8 at the age of 48. Mass is being celebrated at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago: 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; no Mass on Thursday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Final respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Chalan Pago church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
