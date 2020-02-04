Cisco "CJ" Jerome Benavente, of Yona, died Jan. 29 at the age of 27. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. A Memorial Talk will follow at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Barrigada.
Cisco "CJ" Jerome Benavente, of Yona, died Jan. 29 at the age of 27. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. A Memorial Talk will follow at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Barrigada.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In