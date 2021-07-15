Claire Gonzalez Virata died June 29 at age 63. Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. July 18 followed by the memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. A tribute will be held on the same day from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the DNA Building, 7th floor Suite 703.
