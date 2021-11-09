Clarence “Clar” Boisek Perez, of Yigo, died at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.

