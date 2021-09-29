Clarence "Oki" Marion Sechler, III, of Mangilao, died on Sept. 15 at the age of 49. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries