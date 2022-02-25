Clarissa “Claire” Juliet Gofigan Quinata, of Humåtak, died Jan. 26 at the age of 53. Nightly rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at the Gofigan residence in Humåtak. Mass of Intention will be celebrated Feb. 2. Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m.. followed by 6 p.m. Mass at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

