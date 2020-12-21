Clarissa "Lisa" Therese Charfauros Manley, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 9 at the age of 55. Rosary is being held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3675388999?pwd=U1p1aGV1WXNpSjV5ckJDTHFqM3NHUT09 Meeting ID: 367 538 8999 Passcode: GUAM671. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting teen
- $80M of cocaine washes up on Marshall Islands
- Guam man wanted in California
- $800 per person aid set for a vote
- Guam senators unanimously approve economic relief legislation
- Driver charged after 'ice' discovery in car
- Ex-fire captain arrested on sexual assault charges
- Man wanted in Tamuning attack
- Judge to DOC: ‘Excuse me? You are just simply sorry?’
Images
Videos
We have just a few days before we gather around for Christmas Day 2020. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Our decade-old Christmas tree has seen better days. Read more
- Anthony Lamorena
As the dust has settled in the aftermath of this year’s elections, a surprising idea is gaining steam on Guam. For years, Guam legislators hav… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In