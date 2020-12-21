Clarissa "Lisa" Therese Charfauros Manley, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 9 at the age of 55. Rosary is being held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3675388999?pwd=U1p1aGV1WXNpSjV5ckJDTHFqM3NHUT09 Meeting ID: 367 538 8999 Passcode: GUAM671. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries