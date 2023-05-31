Claudio “Clyde” Oamil Donato Jr., of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away May 28 at the age of 65. Rosary is being prayed at 5 p.m. nightly at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. June 7 followed by noon Mass of Christian burial at Mount Carmel Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

