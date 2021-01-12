Cleotilde “Didi” Camacho Paulino, formerly of Sinajana and now North Las Vegas, Nevada, died Jan. 1 at the age of 93. She is the wife of the late and former Senator Leonardo S.N. Paulino. Viewing and funeral Mass is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PST, Jan. 27, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, North Las Vegas. Both will be streamed live via Facebook. Interment will follow on Jan. 30. Interment will be strictly limited to immediate family only due to COVID-19.
