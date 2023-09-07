Clifford "Cliff" Donato Ulanday, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 42 years old. Mass of Intention is being said at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the upper-level Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

