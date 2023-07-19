Clotilde “Tilde” Tajalle Moore, of Sinajana, familian Dalalai, passed away July 8 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. July 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

