Clyde Blas Perez, known as "Country Clyde Perez," familian Tugon/Endon and Robat, of Dededo, died April 3 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. on April 30 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Due to COVID-19, kindly follow the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet and use face masks.

