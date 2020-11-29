Cohen-Jay (Libby) Borja, also known as “Coco,” of Nimitz Hill/Chalan Pago, died on Nov. 22 at the age 13. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $3M in tax refund checks to be mailed
- Convicted drug smuggler faces more time after positive drug tests
- New fines for breaking social gathering and other public health directives go into effect on Thanksgiving Day
- Another Hagåtña landmark changes hands
- BREAKING NEWS: Mark Torre Jr. acquitted
- Businesses investigated for alleged pandemic aid fraud
- Cruz crowned National Miss Curvy 2020
- Hiring of EMTs skips a job qualification
- MMA fighter Camp offered plea deal in drug smuggling
- 'When I saw the opportunity, I took it'
Images
Videos
Over the next few weeks, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will conduct mass testing for the novel coronavirus, the virus th… Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
What appears to be common-sense reasoning as to why people behave a certain way is called objective reality. The deeper explanation is called … Read more
- Sen.-elect Frank Blas Jr.
A phrase that we’ve commonly heard throughout this pandemic was “We’re in this together.” But as the months passed and the situation wasn’t ge… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In