Colleen “Coco” Marie Duenas, of Santa Rita, died on March 18 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8 to 10:345 a.m. April 7 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

