Concepcion “Connie” Martinez Tolentino, familian Edo, of Mongmong, died Jan. 13 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is offered at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, also known as Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, in Mongmong: 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Jan. 24 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
