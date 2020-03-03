Concepcion Santos Tarnate, also known as “Chong,” “Chonki” and “Connie,” familian Ebang, of Toto and formerly of Santa Rita, died Feb. 27 at the age of 63. Last respects may be paid from 10-11:30 a.m. March 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Private cremation will follow.

