Concepion “Connie” Fejeran Garrido, of Inalåhan, died Dec. 18 in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 76. Mass is being celebrated at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 23-24 and 8 a.m. Dec. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues.
It's Your Village
- Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig
Expressing kindness matters
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God's laws.
