Concepion “Connie” Fejeran Garrido, of Inalåhan, died Dec. 18 in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 76. Mass is being celebrated at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 23-24 and 8 a.m. Dec. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries