Conchita Antonio Donor, also known as "Conching," of Dededo, formerly of Ilocos Norte, Philippines, died Feb. 17 at the age of 88. Service and viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on March 10 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Barrigada. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
