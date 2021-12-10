Conchita "Tang" San Nicolas Crisostomo, of Dededo, died Dec. 2 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

