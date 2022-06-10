Concordia Mata Estioca, of Agana Heights, died June 7 at the age of 74. Rosary is being prayed at 4:30 p.m. weekends and 5:30 p.m. weekdays at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
