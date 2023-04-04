Connie Braganza Licudan, of Dededo, passed away March 30 at the age of 80. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. April 4-6, at 9 p.m. April 8, and 5 p.m. April 9 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.

