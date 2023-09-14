Connie Lou Cruz Rojas, of Ahasu Drive, Dededo, passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 18 at the family residence: 171 A Ahasu Drive, Astumbo, Dededo. Cremation will follow after at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries