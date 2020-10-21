Conrad "Speedy" Ednalino Ermitano, of Tamuning, died Oct. 14 at the age of 92. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
