Consolacion Rivera Camacho, known as "Connie," of Yigo, died on June 15 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., July 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Togcha.

