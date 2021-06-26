Consolation Rivera Camacho, known as "Connie," of Yigo, died recently at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 1 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, also known as Togcha Cemetery, Ipan, Talofofo.

Tags

Load entries