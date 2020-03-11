Constantino “Tino” Tablada Faustino, of Chaot, Sinajana, died March 6 at the age of 84. Masses are being said at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana: 5 p.m. March 7 and 14; 8:30 a.m. March 8 and 15; and 6 p.m. March 9-13. Mass will continue at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. March 16-20; 5 p.m. March 21 and 9 a.m. March 22. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. from March 7-22 at 196 Chalan Chaot, Chaot, Sinajana.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Video captures brawl in Tumon
- Military, Guam police investigating Tumon brawl
- $20K bail in bus stop beating
- Business owners worry about trickle effect
- Bogus $100, drugs seized from confessed drug dealer
- Identity theft, privacy violations alleged at GVB
- Detective: Acosta said he didn’t kill Timicca
- Ill woman in Palau transited via Guam
- Two suspects sought in cemetery robbery
- GPD: Witnesses saw man beat, drag woman
Images
Videos
The government of Guam is looking at an estimated $31.7 million loss because of the COVID-19 threat, yet there hasn't been one word about what… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
I am a registered Republican, but I really, really like Bernie Sanders. It pains me that his former primary rivals see it fit to endorse Joe B… Read more
- By Pamela Duvall
As I drive through the island's neighborhoods, I am saddened and distressed at what I witness and am reminded of seeing bumper stickers that r… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In