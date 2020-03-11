Constantino “Tino” Tablada Faustino, of Chaot, Sinajana, died March 6 at the age of 84. Masses are being said at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana: 5 p.m. March 7 and 14; 8:30 a.m. March 8 and 15; and 6 p.m. March 9-13. Mass will continue at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot: 6 p.m. March 16-20; 5 p.m. March 21 and 9 a.m. March 22. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. from March 7-22 at 196 Chalan Chaot, Chaot, Sinajana. 

