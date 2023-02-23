Cora Marie Quinata Santiago died Feb. 7 at the age of 60 years. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the family residence at 207 Jesus Quidachay St., Humåtak. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at San Dionisio Church, Humåtak. Cremation will follow after.

Tags

Load entries