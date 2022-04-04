Corazon "Cora" Palad Manalo, of Astumbo, Dededo, died March 22 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
