Cordelia M. Infante, of Dededo, died May 21 at the age of 88. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. June 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
