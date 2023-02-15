Craig Thomas Guevara, of Barrigada, died Feb. 10 at the age of 58.
Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (No mass Thursday), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday, ending Feb. 21 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Cremation will follow the mass.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In