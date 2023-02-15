Craig Thomas Guevara, of Barrigada, died Feb. 10 at the age of 58.

Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday- Friday (No mass Thursday), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday, ending Feb. 21 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Cremation will follow the mass.

