Crescent L. Lauron, of Tamuning, died March 30 at the age of 93. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. A funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
