Cresencia M. Tano died on Jan. 29. Viewing, exclusively for family and relatives due to COVID restrictions, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at San Agustin Funeral Home, Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church upper level in Dededo. Interment services will take place at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada after mass services.

Tags

Load entries