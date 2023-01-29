Crispin Madrid Manalese, of Dededo, died Jan. 20 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Jan. 31 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana.

