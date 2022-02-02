Crispin “Cris/Tatay" Prestoza Cercado, of Bordallo Subdivision, Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Jan. 16 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries