Crispin  “Cris/Tatay" Prestoza Cercado, of Bordallo Subdivision, Santa Rita, died Jan. 16 at the age of 93. Virtual rosary is prayed each evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom until Jan. 25. Please contact the family for log-in information. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries