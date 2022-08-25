Cristina "Cristy" Carlos Cubol, of Dededo, died August 18 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon September 3 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

