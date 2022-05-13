Cristobal "Bobat" Naputi Quintanilla, familian Togcha, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 19 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

