Cristobal "Bobat" Naputi Quintanilla, familian Togcha, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 19 at the age of 72. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family's residence, 510 Olano Drive in Sånta Rita-Sumai, and will end April 27. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

