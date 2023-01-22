Cristobal “Bobak” Santos Castro, familian Dalalai/Bali Tres, of Tamuning, died Dec. 2 at the age of 78. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 31 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

