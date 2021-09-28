Cynthia “Cindy” Alvarez Balajadia, familian Piyu/Zolio, of Yona, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 60. Last respects will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries