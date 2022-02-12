Cynthia “Mom Mom”/“Cindy” Salas Respicio, of Dededo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Masses will end Feb. 25. Virtual rosary is being offered at 7:30 p.m. nightly via Zoom Meeting ID: 782 5775 1893, Passcode 4664. Rosaries will end Feb. 22. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

