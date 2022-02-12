Cynthia “Mom Mom”/“Cindy” Salas Respicio, of Dededo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Masses will end Feb. 25. Virtual rosary is being offered at 7:30 p.m. nightly via Zoom Meeting ID: 782 5775 1893, Passcode 4664. Rosaries will end Feb. 22. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- MMA fighter arrested in Tumon incident
- Pedestrian dies in crash
- GPD investigates complaint filed against senior officer
- MMA fighter arrested in Tumon incident
- Patrick Sakai’s death ruled a homicide
- Complaint: Gas station robber found sleeping near crime scene
- Police ID hit-and-run victim: Suspect who struck man, 81, still at large
- Girl, 12, raped multiple times; suspect charged
- Sex offender cuts deal in alleged rape and kidnapping of girl, 10
- Sentencing ‘looming’ for ex-cop convicted of rape
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Think of Japan. A nation strong and competitive with the West just a few years after its modernization, but distinguished by a gentleness and … Read more
- Helen Middlebrooke
Editor's note: The Guam Daily Post notes that the issues raised have been covered in the two years of COVID-19 coverage. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In