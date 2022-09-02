Cynthia Summer Ambrosia Cruz, of Mongmong, died September 19 at the age of 12. Last viewing and respects will be from 9 – 11 a.m. September 14 at Ada's Mortuary. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Cremation will follow after the mass.
Cynthia Summer Ambrosia Cruz
