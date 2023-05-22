Cynthia Taimanglo Meno, from Mangilao, formerly of Yigo, died May 7 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held at 11 a.m. May 23 at her Christian burial in Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Cynthia Taimanglo Meno
