Daisy Guzman Ramirez, familian Udan/Dasu, of Maina, died Feb. 16 at the age of 61. Rosary is being said at 6 p.m. at her residence, 563 Halsey Drive, Maina. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries