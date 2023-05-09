Dale Junior Quenga Torres, of Agana Heights, passed away May 4 at the age of 60. Mass of Intentions with Rosaries to follow will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (excluding Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with the last day May 12 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8–10 a.m. May 22 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries