Damaceno Ledina Mendoza

Damaceno Ledina Mendoza

Damaceno Ledina Mendoza, also known as “Danny” and “Cenong," of Dededo, died May 21 at the age of 95. A funeral service will be held from 10 a.m.-noon June 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries